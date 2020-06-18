The virtual platform is available in five different languages Image Credit: File photo. For illustrative purpose only.

Dubai: A national awareness platform disseminating information on COVID-19 has been launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The platform will seek to curb myths and provide authentic information on the pandemic in five languages with a ‘Virtual Doctor’ service to help assess the health condition of those who might have symptoms. Divided into six main sections providing scientific and health information, the virtual information centre provides the latest information about the virus, ways to prevent it, as well as updated statistics on the number of infected cases in the UAE.

As a health database, the platform features all the recommendations, precautions and guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as the UAE’s health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to limit the spread of unreliable and false information.

The platform under the “Your Health Our Priority” initiative will also help alleviate the flow of patients with normal cold or flu symptoms to health facilities in light of the current circumstances.

The Virtual Doctor

The “Virtual Doctor” service on the platform will assess the health condition of the users through a number of questions about the travel date, contact with others, symptoms and other questions.

Prior to and after diagnosing the case, the virtual conversation will end up directing users to one of the doctors on call who will provide information and tips about how to deal with the case, in accordance with the diagnosis made during the conversation.

The service is not concerned with emergency cases, alternatively, users are advised to visit the nearest health clinic to undergo necessary medical care by calling the national ambulance number 998.

Those who wish to volunteer can use the information centre to fill out their personal data and choose the sector and the roles - whether medical or administrative.