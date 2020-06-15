1 of 6
Al-Futtaim Toyota has launched the Japanese carmaker’s biggest Hybrid-Electric Vehicle (HEV) to date, the Highlander HEV, in the UAE. Available exclusively with an HEV powertrain, the Highlander is the new flagship in Toyota’s electrified SUV line-up.
The Highlander’s 2.5-litre petrol engine produces 183 horsepower and is paired with two electric motors that generate 191 horsepower. The system is mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission, returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.0 kilometres per litre, which is commendable in a vehicle of this size.
Equipped with an all-wheel drive system, the Highlander HEV lets the driver select from Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes to suit different driving styles and conditions.
It comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense technology package that includes Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with All-Speed Range, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beam. It also features 7 SRS airbags, including side-curtain airbags for all three rows.
“We are very excited to be expanding our HEV offering with the launch of the much-anticipated Highlander. This car underscores our continuous commitment to play a leading role in constantly innovating and developing technologies that protect the UAE’s environment,” says Saud Abbasi, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Toyota.
The Highlander, built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) vehicle platform, has a towing capacity of 1,500kg. Prices in the UAE are Dh154,900 for the GXR and Dh179,900 for the top-spec VXR.
