As the lockdown lifting continues and the green-light having been given for the reopening of gyms, movie theaters and other non-essential businesses, Dubai residents are beginning to take to the streets once again as life slowly starts to come back to normal.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
As the Dubai government has lifted restrictions on businesses including retail and wholesale establishments to reopen - albeit at varying limited capacities - people have jumped at the chance to resume life as they used to know it.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
That said, social distance protocols must still be adhered to along with the continued use of PPE until the danger has totally cleared.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
With the temperatures continuing to climb, a nice, cold refreshing drink is on the agenda for this couple enjoying the sights of the reopened Jumeirah Beach Residence.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
With Dubai Municipality announcing public beaches would reopen, residents didn't need telling twice that their favourite hot spots were ready to welcome them back once again...
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
A group seen taking an evening stroll in City Walk, Dubai. The emirate, with a population of over 3 million people, is the UAE’s commercial capital, and following several months of lockdown, everyone is keen for life to resume normality.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The open, design-inspired neighbourhood in the heart of Dubai is accustomed to handling far more than three sightseers and hopefully it won't be long when it is bustling once again...
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
It is odd to see it so empty what with hundreds of exclusive shops, restaurants and leisure activities set among 34 low-rise residential buildings, but the signs of life returning are there...
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Conceptualised by the world’s best designers, City Walk has been a hit with residents of Dubai due to the sheer variety of entertainment, food and leisure on offer.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The tree-lined avenues and stunning collection of contemporary street art murals has helped to make it one of the most popular spots in town.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
From all kinds of eateries, entertainment spaces, and high-end retailers, there is something for everyone and with lockdown measures being eased it won't be long before throngs of residents return.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Vehicles fill the ever popular Jumeirah Beach Road on the first weekend after restrictions were eased.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Residents head to the open beach in Jumeirah. As a reminder, all beach goers must practice social distancing, and wear face masks at all times except when they go in the water.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News