Dubai: UAE continues to be leader in humanitarian work as Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative (MBRGI) announced to Dh1.8 billion on projects that positively impacted the lives of 111 million people in 105 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Thursday the annual results of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative’s (MBRGI) Year in Review report for 2023.

MBRGI’s success during 2023 is attributed to an increase in the number of beneficiaries that grew by 9 million people compared to 2022, as well as to an expansion in its social and aid programmes to cover 105 countries, 5 more than last year. As a result, MBRGI has solidified its leading status as the largest regional network for humanitarian, aid, development and social work.

The Year in Review report announcement was preceded by a meeting for MBRGI’s Board of Trustees at the Dubai Opera, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman & Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group

The announcement was made during a special ceremony held on Thursday at the Dubai Opera, attended by business leaders, senior officials and philanthropists.

The ceremony showcased MBRGI accomplishments for 2023 and previous years, and presented reports on the progress of this year’s Mothers’ Endowment campaign and honoured its major contributors.

Serving humanity

Sheikh Mohammed said that MBRGI has managed to reach 111 million people in 105 countries during 2023, thus contributing to the beginning of new, inspiring chapters in their lives where hope is a sustainable goal, and people have a reason to strive for a better life for them and their communities.

“Every time we succeed in reaching someone in need, anywhere in the world, offering them the means and tools to fight poverty, disease or ignorance; we count this as a major win for us and for humanity as a whole,” he added.

The Vice President noted: “ Our initiatives vary, from aid, education and health to empowering communities, supporting youth and creating hope. Our goal is to help regions resume their journey towards progress, while extending a helping hand to underprivileged people.

“Our journey continues so that our humanitarian projects send a message of solidarity from the UAE to the world, carrying with it the values and principles of the Emirati people.”

Creating hope

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI, said: “Guided by its leaders’ visions and inspired by its peoples’ nobility and generosity, the UAE will always be a global capital for humanitarian work and a role model of hope making. In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid; hope making is the highest expression of humanity and noble values.

“MBRGI has made a tangible difference in the lives of tens of millions of people around the world last year, thanks to constant revision and improvements in its vision, goals and approach. It continues to embrace new humanitarian initiatives, extending the scope and reach of its impact,” he concluded.

New accomplishments

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) said: “MBRGI continues to record new accomplishments in terms of total spending and number of beneficiaries around the world, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for investing all resources, expertise and innovative ideas to improve the lives of tens of millions of people, helping them build a better future, and further establish the UAE’s humanitarian role.”

“During 2023, MBRGI managed to reach 111 million people in 105 countries, helped meet their needs and aspirations by expanding its sustainable projects and increasing spending, which grew by Dh400 million compared to 2022 across its five pillars,” he added, commending the efforts of MBRGI staff and more than 160,000 volunteers.

The ceremony included highlights of MBRGI key projects and inspiring stories of beneficiaries around the world, and presented a summary of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign which aims to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions around the world.

Significant contributions

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed also bestowed the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal for Philanthropy” to major contributors to humanitarian efforts and charity campaigns, in acknowledgement for their generosity, including their significant contributions to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign. Personalities honoured with this medal included P. N. C Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Realty; Naresh Bhawnani, Founder and President of West Zone Group; Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments and Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Founder and Chairman of Al Zarooni Group of companies.

Mothers’ Endowment campaign partners honoured

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honoured a group of major contributors to, and partners of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign including: Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief; Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA); Dr. Mahdi Al Fardan, Vice Chairman of Alfardan Group; Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Abdullah Al Basti, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRHC); Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Chairman Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation; Yahya Saeed Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World; Huda Al Rostamani; Board Member and Director at AW Rostamani Group; Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group; Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman & CEO of Buimerc Corporation; Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman of ORO24 Real Estate Developments; Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Founder and Chairman of GINCO Group; Mohamed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, Dr. Abdulkader Sankari, Founder of Abdulkader Al Sankari and Sons Group, Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group; Farid Al Mulla; CEO of Emirates Islamic Bank; Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of Sharaf Group; Dr. Mohammed Suhail, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du); Masood Sharif, CEO of etisalat by e &; Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Awaidha Al Khaili, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank; Obaid Maimani, Deputy Chairman of Al Waseef Group; Hazem Al Hamed, CEO of Al Saqer Property Management and Abdullah Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction.

Humanitarian feat

MBRGI’s Year in Review report reflects the humanitarian, developmental and social feats accomplished by a host of initiatives, programmes and institutions all operating under MBRGI during 2023, which helped alleviate the suffering of vulnerable groups and effect a sustainable, comprehensive change that aligns with MBRGI’s mission of creating hope and shaping the future of a safer, more stable world.

Key findings

In 2023, MBRGI has boosted operational efficiency and resource optimisation, increasing the number of beneficiaries to 111 million people and its spending to Dh1.8 billion compared to Dh1.4 billion in 2022. Its projects attracted 160,547 volunteers joining hands with its 1,028 employees, compared to 150,266 volunteers in 2022.