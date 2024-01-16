Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in Dubai on Tuesday announced it has contributed Dh43 million in direct food aid for Gaza.

The move, held in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), follows directives by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

It also brings up total financial support contributed by MBRGI to the WFP to Dh230 million since the beginning of collaboration between the two sides in 2021.

The announcement came as MBRGI signed an agreement with WFP in the presence of WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the agreement, MBRGI will deliver its contribution to the WFP, for direct food aid that is set to benefit over 1 million people in Gaza.

MBRGI also signed another agreement with WFP, to implement sustainable food projects and deliver food aid to a wide segment of those most in need. Both agreements were signed by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Cindy McCain, WFP’s Executive Director.

MBRGI’s delegation, headed by Mohammad Al Gergawi, held a meeting on the sidelines of WEF with the World Food Programme delegation, headed by WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain, where they discussed prospects of cooperation to fulfil joint objectives of helping disadvantaged populations globally, and implement sustainable food projects across several countries.

During the meeting, Al Gergawi addressed some of the humanitarian initiatives led by the UAE in the Gaza Strip, aimed at aiding Palestinians amidst the challenging conditions they live due to current events. The two sides also discussed expansion of their partnership to provide direct food support to a wider segments of beneficiaries in Gaza.

Al Gergawi said: “Following directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRGI continues to provide food support for Palestinians in Gaza amidst the dire humanitarian conditions they face due to recent events.”

He added: “The recent MBRGI contribution is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support Palestinians and help those affected in Gaza. The agreement with WFP will help extend the reach of direct food support by WFP to reach one million people in Gaza.”