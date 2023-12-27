Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates University has enrolled 33 students from Gaza.
The addition of the students is part of the UAE’s continued humanitarian efforts supporting the Palestinian people.
Established in 1976 by the country's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates University stands as a public research institution based in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.
As the oldest university in the country, it is a comprehensive educational hub, providing a diverse range of courses spanning undergraduate to postgraduate levels. With a commitment to academic excellence, this esteemed institution has played a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of the United Arab Emirates.