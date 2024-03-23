1 of 11
Mosques in the Tabuk region showcases a captivating blend of ancient Islamic civilization and modern architectural aesthetics, giving rise to exceptional designs.
Some of these mosques hold historical significance, going back to the Battle of Tabuk, and stand as notable landmarks for visitors.
One of the most architecturally stunning mosques in the region is the University of Tabuk Mosque. It boasts a grand dome, devoid of central columns, and spans an expansive area of 8,000 square meters, accommodating up to 3,500 worshippers.
Two majestic minarets soar to a height of 50 meters, adding to the mosque's grandeur. The roof is adorned with mosaic patterns, while the facades are constructed with double-glazed glass, allowing abundant natural light to illuminate the interior.
The roof is suspended above the courtyard with aluminum supports, and the circular dome, decorative wall, and minaret are adorned with aluminum and glass cladding.
One other significant landmark is Al Tawbah Mosque where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions performed their prayers during the Battle of Tabuk.
Al Walidain Mosque, also located in Tabuk city, stands as a remarkable architectural gem. It features six towering minarets that reach a height of 46 meters, along with a main dome that spans 25 meters in diameter.
The instructions to build this mosque came from Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Tabuk Region, who generously funded its construction.
The mosque's design sets it apart from others in the Kingdom, showcasing a modern and distinctive approach in its construction, the arrangement of its designated prayer rows, and the presence of the six majestic minarets.
The mosque's layout is adaptable, prioritizing a larger capacity for worshippers in the front rows that gradually decreases toward the back.
The mosque has a generous capacity, capable of accommodating more than 15,000 worshippers inside and outside its halls, with a dedicated section catering to up to 3,000 women
