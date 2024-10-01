The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi recently launched the third edition Wyakom, which aims to develop solutions to the challenges faced by the youth and adolescents. This edition focuses on two main areas — spending quality time with the family and preserving national values and identity.

Participants are invited to submit their ideas on https://wyakom.addcd.gov.ae. The deadline October 25, 2024. The submissions will be evaluated by a panel of experts. The top three ideas will be rewarded with in-kind prizes.

Making a difference

“Many of the ideas submitted by community members have already entered the implementation and coordination phases,” said Shaikha Alhosani, executive director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD.

She said the Wyakom initiative was serving as a vital platform to amplify the community’s voice by welcoming their innovative ideas to address societal challenges.