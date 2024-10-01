Symbiosis International (Deemed University), one of India’s most esteemed academic institutions, has successfully launched its first international campus in Dubai, officially licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) and Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). All the academic programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation under the Ministry of Education UAE.

With over 50 years of academic excellence and a legacy rooted in global education, Symbiosis is bringing world-class education to the UAE, strengthening bilateral ties between India and the UAE.

Founded in 1971 by Prof. (Dr) S.B. Mujumdar, Symbiosis has long been a beacon of cultural integration and academic excellence. With its Vedic principle, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family - Symbiosis has bridged global cultures and promoted inclusive education. Now, with the Dubai campus already in operation after officially commencing classes in the first week of September, Symbiosis is ready to make its mark on one of the world’s most dynamic cities. The academic programmes that are conducted at the SIU Dubai campus are:

1. Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting and Finance

2. Master of Business Administration (MBA)

3. Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) AI and ML, Cloud Computing, Data Science and Data Analytics

4. Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication (BA) with Digital marketing, Public Relations, Advertising and Corporate communications.

All these programmes are accredited by CAA, tailored to meet the demands of the global workforce, providing students with the tools they need for future success.

Strengthening India-UAE bilateral relations & supporting strategic agendas

Symbiosis’ establishment in Dubai strengthens the partnership between India and the UAE, contributing to both nations' strategic goals. The move aligns with the UAE’s D33 Economic Agenda, which focuses on doubling the economy by 2033, with a strong emphasis on education and talent development. It also reinforces the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE, promoting educational and economic ties.

This strategic expansion also supports India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes internationalisation and encourages high ranking Indian educational institutions to extend their global reach. Symbiosis’s presence in Dubai plays a pivotal role in furthering the UAE’s vision to become a global education hub, fostering innovation and international collaboration.

Official licensure and accreditation

The Dubai campus of Symbiosis International University operates under full accreditation from both the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). This license ensures that Symbiosis's programs in Dubai adhere to the highest standards of academic quality and are globally recognized.

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, expresses her appreciation and says, “The launch of Symbiosis International University in Dubai is a landmark moment in our journey of global expansion. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the UAE Ministry of Education and the Government of India for their unwavering support in fostering international education. With this foundation, we are thrilled to contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global education hub, while bringing together cultures, ideas, and innovation."

Continuing a legacy of excellence

With over five decades of academic excellence, Symbiosis is recognised for its global outreach, cultural diversity, and educational rigor. The university educates students from over 85 countries and offers more than 118 programs across its 40 institutions. Symbiosis has consistently ranked among the top universities globally, building a legacy that the Dubai campus proudly continues.

Students at the Dubai campus are already benefiting from a multicultural environment, internships and placements assistance through mentoring by alumni network in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), all of which enhance their career prospects in the region and beyond.

A commitment to global education

Symbiosis International University remains steadfast in its commitment to the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family. By launching its Dubai campus, Symbiosis continues to promote cross-cultural understanding and inclusive education, contributing to a diverse and dynamic academic environment in the UAE and also serving as a bridge between India and the UAE in the field of education.

Information centre