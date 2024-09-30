During the unveiling, Maj Gen Bin Amer said the design aligns with the Sharjah government’s vision and is part of a broader strategy to establish Sharjah Police as a leading national institution that reflects a civilised image and contributes to national security and stability.

He explained that the new design features vertical, horizontal, and diagonal lines that symbolise the Arabic letter “sheen” for Sharjah. The transition to the new patrol design will occur gradually until all patrols reflect their new identity.