Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing new Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

The Decree stipulated that Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amir be appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and a member of the Sharjah Executive Council, effective from the date of issuance of theDecree.