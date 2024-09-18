Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing new Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.
The Decree stipulated that Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amir be appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and a member of the Sharjah Executive Council, effective from the date of issuance of theDecree.
Recognition
In recognition of his outstanding service throughout his tenure, Sultan Al Qasimi awards the Sharjah Police Medal to Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, the outgoing police chief