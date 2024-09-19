With a distinguished line-up of speakers from diverse industries such as free zones, business set-up, finance, and taxation, Gulf News’ The UAE Growth & Investment Forum kicks off tomorrow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The event offers a comprehensive agenda designed for SMEs and entrepreneurs, covering crucial insights on investment and growth opportunities in the UAE.

Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of Economic Affairs, UAE Ministry of Economy, will headline the forum as the chief guest.

In his keynote address, he will outline the UAE’s economic landscape, exploring current investment trends and the key factors driving the nation’s emergence as a global investment capital.

During another keynote address at the forum, Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman and Platinum Sponsor of the event, will spotlight the crucial need to strengthen the SME and start-up sector, emphasisng how free zones are integral to shaping and advancing the nation’s investment landscape.

“Investment growth in the UAE is driven by economic diversification into sectors like technology and tourism, pro-investment government policies, a strategic global location, world-class infrastructure development, and the benefits of free zones offering tax advantages and easy business set-up,” says Al Naqi.

Ismail Al Naqi, Director General, Free Zones Authority of Ajman

To attract SMEs and entrepreneurs, Free Zones Authority of Ajman has implemented several initiatives such as streamlined business set-up processes, competitive pricing, and flexible office solutions.

“For the last quarter, our target is to increase investments by focusing on sectors like technology and logistics,” he says, adding, “We plan to leverage the Gulf News forum to highlight Ajman Free Zone's unique advantages. Through targeted presentations and networking, we aim to enhance brand awareness and showcase the benefits of operating within the free zone to attract new investors and businesses.”

September 19, 2024, 9am – 4pm

Venue: Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Strategic sessions

A series of panels, fireside chats, and presentations will explore strategies for starting, relocating, scaling, and expanding your business in the UAE.

The agenda covers key topics including the advantages of free zones for SME success, high-growth industries for investment, accounting and auditing practices, and streamlined tax implementation. It addresses all aspects critical for business success in the UAE.

“One of the most pressing issues concerning entrepreneurs in the UAE is navigating the intricate free zone and mainland business set-up regulations. Each option has its nuances, and choosing the wrong structure can significantly impact scalability and market access,” says Jigar Sagar, Founder, Triliv Holdings.

Jigar Sagar, Founder, Triliv Holdings

Another critical challenge for businesses is adapting to the UAE's push towards a knowledge-based economy. “This shift demands continuous innovation, particularly in AI and blockchain technologies. Many businesses struggle to keep pace with these advancements while maintaining profitability,” Sagar says, adding, "By facilitating dynamic discussions on emerging technologies and industry best practices, I aim to empower entrepreneurs with actionable insights that drive innovation and scalability. Furthermore, I will showcase successful public-private partnerships, demonstrating how these collaborations can unlock essential resources and support for businesses."

While SMEs and new businesses face several challenges during their jouirney, these challenges also present many growth opportunities, says Chrissi Zamora, Managing Director, Hawksford UAE. "The key lies in adaptability and making the most of the UAE’s pro-business environment,” she says. Zamora will be speaking at the panel, titled Hot sectors for investment: Key trends and opportunities.

Chrissi Zamora, Managing Director, Hawksford UAE

“The UAE Growth and Investment Forum is a vital opportunity to connect with SMEs and corporations and offer our expertise in strategic planning, market entry, and compliance. Our deep understanding of the UAE’s business landscape helps clients identify growth opportunities and mitigate risks,” she says.

Hear from industry leaders

During an exclusive fireside chat, Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone, and Silver Sponsor of the forum, will reveal strategies to grow successful businesses in the UAE.

Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone

“The forum will act as a platform for establishing strategic alliances, crucial for enhancing the supportive ecosystem surrounding start-ups and SMEs,” says Jooris.

“Using the influence of the Gulf News forum, we'll work to support policies that help businesses grow and adapt. We want to push for a business environment that helps everyone, from small start-ups to large companies, to thrive,” Jooris adds.

Meet, network and connect with experts

Neelam Sharma, Managing Partner, Neeja Corporate Services, who will be speaking at the forum, is eager to connect with SMEs and businesses to support them in overcoming their growth challenges.

Neelam Sharma, Managing Partner, Neeja Corporate Services

“By connecting businesses with investors and industry experts, the forum provides crucial insights into navigating the regulatory changes and securing funding. Furthermore, the forum's workshops and panel discussions focus on practical strategies for managing operational costs and acquiring talent, equipping businesses with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive environment,” Sharma says.

Hemant Katyal, Co-founder, Dhanguard Group

Another distinguished speaker at the forum, Hemant Katyal, Co-founder, Dhanguard Group, says, “By participating in this forum, companies can directly access crucial updates on business set-up and acceleration. This will help them ensure they are aligned with the latest economic trends and regulatory changes, allowing them to make informed decisions, seize new opportunities, and gain a competitive edge. Forums like these provide the necessary insights to help businesses thrive in a dynamic economy.”

Focus on corporate tax

Corporate taxation, accounting, and auditing practices will be extensively discussed at the forum, providing businesses with insights to streamline their processes, align with the UAE’s tax system, and avoid penalties for non-compliance.

Nirav Shah, Director, FAME Advisory DMCC

“It is crucial to establish accurate compliance practices in the first year for recording transactions and maintaining documentation. It is strongly advised to seek professional assistance and implement proper systems and processes to ensure a robust compliance mechanism from the outset,” says Nirav Shah, Director, FAME Advisory DMCC.

“The Gulf News forum is an ideal platform for delivering essential messages to businesses, encouraging them to take timely steps to enhance processes, optimise tax costs, and implement effective systems for understanding and meeting new compliance requirements,” adds Shah.

Meanwhile, Tally will emphasise the significance of adopting the right software, demonstrating how technology integration can streamline business processes and improve accounting practices.

“Our goal has always been to make business operations easier. As a software provider, we offer solutions tailored to current needs. With the UAE corporate tax regulations, it’s crucial to maintain accurate books of accounts, a task achievable with the existing version of TallyPrime,” says Nandaraja Shetty, Deputy General Manager – UAE, Tally.

Nandaraja Shetty, Deputy General Manager – UAE, Tally

“What matters most is understanding the reform and effective tax planning, where tax experts play a crucial role. Businesses should focus on learning the law, its impact on their operations, and necessary changes, while the software and tax experts handle the rest,” explains Shetty, adding, “We are here to support businesses that are small or at an early stage of their journey and have big aspirations. Our experts are available for one-on-one consultations, and an exclusive free trial is also available for the attendees of this event."

