Sheikh Mohamed meets UFC Middleweight World Champion in Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev credits UAE’s support for helping athletes succeed internationally
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met UFC Middleweight World Champion Khamzat Chimaev following his recent victory in Chicago, USA.
The meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, saw His Highness congratulate Chimaev on his world title win and wish him continued success in his sporting career and further international achievements.
Chimaev expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for his strong support of the UAE’s sports sector and athletes, noting that such encouragement has been vital in empowering emerging talent and boosting the global profile of Emirati competitors.
The meeting was attended by several sheikhs, senior officials and guests.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox