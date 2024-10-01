Dubai: Alpha Dhabi Holding has completed divestment of a 49% stake in its construction arm to Abu Dhabi's ADQ. Following this, Alpha Dhabi will retain 51% in Alpha Dhabi Construction Holding.

The Abu Dhabi Construction Holding's work includes the Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Museum, as well as 'supporting critical infrastructure such as the national railway network'. ADCH also handled residential community projects for Aldar, Modon Properties and Emaar.

The flagship construction entity within Alpha Dhabi Holding is Trojan Construction. "The new partnership combines the expertise and capabilities of ADCH and ADQ," said a statement.

According to Hamad Al Ameri, CEO and Managing Director of ADH, “This collaboration allows us to deepen our commitment to national development and will expand our capabilities to tackle complex, large-scale projects with a keen focus on safety, quality, and timely delivery.”