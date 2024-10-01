Dubai: In a token of appreciation and gratitude to senior citizens, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has announced the launch of a pioneering community initiative titled ‘Autumn with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority’.

The initiative, in collaboration with helicopter operator Air Chateau and the Community Development Authority (CDA), enables senior citizens to witness Dubai’s development from the skies.

Older adults are considered assets to the society and economy, with their extensive expertise and experience laying the foundation for the country’s development. Their tried and tested skills are highly valued, just as the role they play in the development of communities.

On October 1 every year, people the world over mark the United Nations International Day of Older People to raise awareness about the opportunities and challenges faced by the elderly population.

To give back to senior citizens, DCAA has organised flights in the skies of Dubai, providing them a chance to admire the beautiful city they have helped build from vantage points.

The trips start from Al Barsha Community Centre.

Sustainable future

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of DCAA, said: “This initiative comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which places attention to senior citizens and their active participation in various community activities at the heart of the priorities of the targeted social and family initiatives launched by Dubai.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi "We believe that investing in the well-being of society is an integral part of our vision to build a sustainable and balanced future, as we are keen to provide services and initiatives that keep pace with the highest international standards of social responsibility.”

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA in Dubai, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with DCAA on this pioneering community initiative, which confirms our vision to build a thriving Emirati society and a cohesive social system, and to develop services that meet the aspirations of the emirate of Dubai.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid "This initiative is not only a tribute to senior citizens, but also an embodiment of our commitment to providing opportunities and strengthening national identity and community participation, which contributes to consolidating the spirit of giving and belonging to serve the country for the benefit of current and future generations.”