Doha: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, has received Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, during an official visit to Qatar on Tuesday.

Sheikh Tamim warmly welcomed Sheikh Khaled and the accompanying delegation, engaging in discussions that reflected the depth of cooperation and the strong brotherly bonds between the two nations and their people.

The meeting discussed ways to further enhance joint cooperation across strategic sectors of mutual interest.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, as well as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and along with their best wishes for the Emir’s health and happiness, and for continued progress and prosperity for the State of Qatar and its people.

In turn, the Emir of Qatar shared greetings the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for further progress and development for the UAE and its people under His Highness’s leadership.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE’s leadership and people’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Qatar, aspiring to elevate them to new levels of cooperation in vital sectors. He expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the warm reception and generous hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation during this brotherly visit, wishing Qatar and its people continued progress and growth.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar; and a number of senior officials.

Meeting with Prime Minister

Sheikh Khaled also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, as part of his official visit to Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Qatar, with a focus on further strengthening cooperation in key strategic sectors of mutual interest.

Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of deepening collaboration across vital areas and national priorities, reflecting the aspirations of the leadership and benefiting both nations.