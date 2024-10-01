In part 2 of our Tell Me Why episode, podcast host Maria Botros and Devika Mankani, Divisional Head and Chief Psychologist at Fortress Education, discussed the consequences tech can have on people’s mental health, cognitive skills and sleep.

• Devika: Recent studies have shown that we are desensitized now to attention

• The ability to focus on one thing for an extended period of time has diminished, says Devika

• Devika: The latest statistic has shown that 87% of adults take their phones into bed with them