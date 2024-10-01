Dubai: The Azizi group, known more for its property development, is adding construction capacity to its portfolio, with a Dh1 billion investment in Abu Dhabi's Kezad A cluster.

It has signed a 50-year land lease agreement with AD Ports Group to set up 12 factories, including a reinforcement steel cut and bend facility, timber joinery and duct fabrication workshops. There will also be an aluminum and glass fabrication unit, as well as an aluminium extrusion factory.

AD Ports Group owns and operates the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) Group.

Spanning 220,000 square meters, the Azizi facilities will' make use of the given space equipped with advanced infrastructure for the design and development of essential equipment and parts' for the real estate sector.

The construction of the proposed facilities will ensure speed of build for materials required for the region’s burgeoning housing sector, and meet their demands with cost-effective, faster and greener methods for production. The agreement reinforces AD Ports Group’s and KEZAD’s commitment for sustainable industrial manufacturing with minimal waste generation and impact on the environment.

"Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi’s Al Ma’mourah (is) the ideal hub for our building material manufacturing plans," said Mirwais Azizi, founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments. "We look forward to establishing ourselves in this ideally equipped location with 12 new factories worth close to Dh1 billion in the coming weeks, enabling us to produce high-quality construction materials for our developments.”

Rejig its construction processes

After the Covid induced global supply chain disruptions, Azizi reworked its entire project management strategy. It meant taking on a more direct sourcing arrangement on building material and construction needs. Also, it shifted to having multiple contractors associated with its projects to ensure timely delivery.