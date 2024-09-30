"We are proud to join forces with ADNOC Drilling in this strategic partnership that demonstrates SLB’s leading position in the region deploying innovative digital, drilling and completion technologies in developing unconventional energy resources,” said Tarek Rizk, SLB’s president for the Middle East and North Africa region. ”UAE’s unconventional energy assets hold a promising future, and we are very much looking forward to elevating their performance in a safe and sustainable way.”

“Today marks a defining moment for Turnwell and our key partners SLB, and Patterson UTI. The acceleration of the well program is a testament to the innovation, collaboration and pursuit of excellence that will define our joint venture,” said Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, chief executive officer, ADNOC Drilling. “Turnwell will not only unlock the immense potential of the UAE's world-class unconventional energy resources but will also set new benchmarks for the global energy industry. We are proud to lead the way in responsibly shaping the future of energy, both in the UAE and beyond."