US-listed global technology company SLB said Monday that it partnered with ADNOC Drilling Company and Patterson-UTI to create a joint venture Turnwell Industries LLC OPC, which will allow the three companies to leverage leading innovations in AI, smart drilling design, completions engineering and production solutions.
The JV will focus on the acceleration of UAE’s unconventional oil and gas program, with an initial 144 wells scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. SLB will provide integrated drilling, stimulation and completion services, as well as project management, digital capabilities and subsurface support as part of the venture. ADNOC Drilling through its wholly owned subsidiary ADH RSC LTD will hold a 55 per cent majority equity stake, SLB a 30 per cent equity stake and Patterson-UTI the remaining 15 per cent equity stake.
"We are proud to join forces with ADNOC Drilling in this strategic partnership that demonstrates SLB’s leading position in the region deploying innovative digital, drilling and completion technologies in developing unconventional energy resources,” said Tarek Rizk, SLB’s president for the Middle East and North Africa region. ”UAE’s unconventional energy assets hold a promising future, and we are very much looking forward to elevating their performance in a safe and sustainable way.”
“Today marks a defining moment for Turnwell and our key partners SLB, and Patterson UTI. The acceleration of the well program is a testament to the innovation, collaboration and pursuit of excellence that will define our joint venture,” said Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, chief executive officer, ADNOC Drilling. “Turnwell will not only unlock the immense potential of the UAE's world-class unconventional energy resources but will also set new benchmarks for the global energy industry. We are proud to lead the way in responsibly shaping the future of energy, both in the UAE and beyond."