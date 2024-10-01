Sharjah: Winners of the 24th edition of the Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) Award were honoured in Sharjah on Monday.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), honoured the winners at the Sharjah Libraries’s Literature Award Forum.

The opening day also included signing an MoU between Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS) Library to enhance access to information and expand shared resources.

The new partnership was signed by Eman Bushalibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries, and Kara Jones, Librarian of AUS Library, in a ceremony attended by prominent cultural and academic leaders from the UAE.

In her opening remarks, Eman Bushalibi, Director of SPL, underscored the long-standing legacy of Sharjah’s libraries, which have fostered and celebrated creative achievements for over a century. Supported by His Highness, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, these libraries continue to serve as vital pillars of knowledge and innovation.

She said: “The 24th Sharjah Libraries’ Literature award marked a significant milestone, with a 37% increase in research submissions, a 75% rise in participating countries, and a 49% growth in researchers. Joint research papers surged by 120%, further highlighting the prize’s impact in advancing scientific research and fostering knowledge exchange on both regional and international levels.

Recognising outstanding research

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri honoured the “Best Research” winners. First place was awarded to Dr Ibrahim Abd Elhady, Associate Professor of Psychology and Dr Maha Loay Hatem, Lecturer in Library Science at Alexandria University, for their research titled “A Proposed Strategic Approach to Activate the Role of Public Libraries in Promoting Green Sustainability and Enhancing Sustainable Behaviour: Alexandria Library as a Model”.

Second place went to Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Karthiyo from Algeria for his paper ‘Enhancing Environmental Awareness and Education in Sharjah Public Libraries: A Digital Analytical Study of Activities and Events (2018-2024)’.

The third place was awarded to Dr Ehdaa Salah Naji, Associate Professor of Library Science at Cairo University, for her research titled ‘Towards Establishing an Arab Standard for Measuring Green Transition in Information Institutions: An Applied Study on Libraries in Egypt and the UAE’.

In the ‘Best Library and Information Institution’ category, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in the UAE received top honours. The ‘Best Project or Practice in the Field’ award was presented to the ‘Omani Research Repository’ (Shoaa) from Sultan Qaboos University in Oman.

