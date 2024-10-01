H&S Real Estate has made headlines by becoming the first real estate firm in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to surpass $1 billion in sales through three major developments. The company announced this significant milestone while also securing the prestigious Black Onyx Award for 2024, marking its third consecutive year of recognition.

This achievement follows H&S Real Estate's victory as Nakheel’s Top Broker in 2021. The firm has reported a remarkable sales record of Dh3.53 billion (approximately $1 billion) across key projects developed by Meraas, Dubai Properties, and Nakheel.

CEO Fahad Haq highlights the importance of the Black Onyx Award, stating, “It recognises outstanding performance and leadership within the real estate sector.” He noted that the achievement not only underscores the company’s market leadership but also its commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients.

Vice Chairman Emad Haq describes the milestone as historic. “This award reflects our strategic execution and the trust our clients place in us to guide their investments in some of Dubai’s most iconic developments,” he said.

The award ceremony took place at the Bluewaters Forum by Banyan Tree, attended by top leaders from the real estate industry. Awards were presented by senior management from Dubai Holding, including Chief Commercial Officer Anuradha Harish and Khalid Zainal, Head of Sales at Dubai Holding. This gathering celebrated the accomplishments of top-performing brokerages in a vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and achievement.

H&S Real Estate's focused strategy on premium developments has enabled the firm to consistently outperform competitors and provide robust returns for investors. Group CEO Saad Haq emphasises the company’s understanding of the unique value propositions of the developments. “Our success is about connecting the right investors with the right opportunities,” he explains. “Each milestone pushes us to redefine what’s possible in Dubai’s real estate market.”