Dubai: Residents and tourists can get ready for more than a month of festivities in the 3,000-year-old mountain village of Hatta from Friday.

The new ‘Hatta Winter’ initiative, part of the Dubai Destinations campaign aimed at showcasing various locations across the emirate, will feature a wide range of family-friendly activities and events, catering to people of all ages.

Under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Hatta Winter marks a significant step in the ongoing development of Hatta as a premier destination for both residents and visitors.

Four festivals

The initiative will include four major festivals, taking place from December 13, 2024 to January 22, 2025. Headlined by the Hatta Festival, the initiative will also feature a farming festival, honey festival, and cultural nights, top officials announced during a press conference in Dubai on Wednesday.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the second edition of Hatta Festival is set to be bigger and better, running from December 13 to January 12. Hosted at Leem Lake by Brand Dubai, the festival will offer 120 workshops, over a dozen activities, and a main stage with live performances. It will celebrate the region’s rich culture and heritage, featuring mountain projection mapping, food pop-ups with special menus, and the ‘Proudly from Dubai Market’ showcasing local businesses.

Last year, the Hatta Festival attracted over 500,000 visitors, and organisers expect up to 1 million people to enjoy this year’s winter initiative, with free entry to all events.