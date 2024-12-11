Abu Dhabi: Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, the newly appointed Minister of Family, on Wednesday took the constitutional oath before President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

This appointment is part of the recent cabinet reshuffle that established the Ministry of Family.

During the swearing-in ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Sana bint Mohammed Suhail on her new position, wishing her success in fulfilling her responsibilities to serve the interests of the community and the nation.

He emphasised that the creation of the Ministry of Family reflects the UAE’s deep commitment to family stability and its role in the comprehensive development strategy and vision for the future. He further highlighted that the family serves as the foundational institution for instilling values, principles, and national identity, making it a cornerstone of societal strength and comprehensive national security.

In turn, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the centrality of family-related matters in the UAE government’s agenda, through empowering Emirati families and launching policies, initiatives, and projects to ensure their stability and well-being are top priorities for the UAE government.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added that a strong and cohesive Emirati family is the foundation for achieving all our national goals.