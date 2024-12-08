Abu Dhabi: The UAE has established a new Ministry of Family as part of a government restructuring aimed at prioritising family stability and social empowerment.

Announced on Sunday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the restructuring also includes the renaming of the Ministry of Community Development as the Ministry of Community Empowerment.

Sana Suhail has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Family, tasked with addressing national priorities such as increasing family formation rates, improving fertility levels, and fostering family cohesion and stability.

The ministry will oversee comprehensive programmes to support family growth and ensure their role as the cornerstone of UAE society.

“Families are the foundation of our nation and a critical national priority,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “This ministry will focus on ensuring the growth, empowerment, and stability of families, which are essential to the strength and resilience of our society.”

The newly renamed Ministry of Community Empowerment, led by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, will concentrate on advancing social empowerment systems, supporting low-income families, and fostering financial independence. It will also oversee the organisation of voluntary work, the regulation of public benefit organisations, and initiatives to strengthen community participation.

On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Brothers and sisters, following the directives of my brother, the UAE President, we announce today [Sunday] a new government change today: the establishment of the Ministry of Family Affairs. It will be led by Sanaa Suhail, who spent years working in early childhood development, family support, empowering people of determination, and advancing social initiatives within the government.”

He added: “Family is at the heart of our nation—it’s the cornerstone of our progress and the foundation for a strong future. As guided by the President during the recent annual government meetings, the new ministry will focus on developing national programs to encourage family formation, strengthen family bonds, empower families, and raise fertility rates in the country.

“The new ministry will oversee this important national issue. Family is the fundamental nucleus around which society revolves, and it is the key to its strength and cohesion. Everyone, from parents to national institutions, plays a role in supporting the formation and empowerment of the family. We look forward to positive developments in this area in the coming period.”

The UAE Vice President said: “The government restructuring also includes enhancing the role of the Ministry of Community Development, which has been renamed the Ministry of Community Empowerment. It will be led by Shamma Al Mazrouei. The ministry's responsibilities have been updated to focus on developing an advanced and integrated social empowerment system that fosters greater community participation.”

“The ministry will oversee social empowerment and support programmes aimed at protecting low-income families and strengthening their financial stability and independence. Additionally, it will play a key role in promoting, regulating, and empowering the third sector, activating the contributions of public benefit institutions to drive the development process in the UAE.”

Meanwhile, The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Deputy Prime Minister and and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Sheikha Maryam bint Mohamed bin Zayed, will guide the strategic directions for family and community empowerment. The council will align the plans of the new entities with desired goals in education and human development, ensuring a unified and comprehensive vision for the human journey in the UAE.