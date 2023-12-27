Dubai: It’s all about honey in Hatta as around 60 Emirati beekeepers take part in the region’s biggest honey festival that began on Wednesday.

On-site testing and tasting of diverse varieties of honey and making of honey-based products including various food items, honey soaps and honey candles are the key highlights of the Dubai Municipality’s annual event.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, inaugurated the eighth edition of the Hatta Honey Festival at the Municipality’s Hatta Hall.

The festival will be open to the public from 10 am until 10 pm till December 31. Residents and tourists thronged the Hatta Hall as the exhibition opened in a festive atmosphere.

What’s in store

Visitors are able to taste various types of honey before purchasing them from authentic bee keepers mainly from the Hatta region.

Visitors can also to participate in a range of activities including a workshop on recipes of the most well-known foods and drinks made using honey.

Honey soap-making and honey candle-making sessions are also part of the interesting lineup.

The festival also features various recreational performances, including competitions based on Arab and cartoon figures from the ‘Freej’ TV show and a performance by the Emirati traditional dance group ‘Liwa.’

There is an art workshop for children to help them draw on fabrics, besides sessions showcasing honey packaging.

There are also dedicated spaces for children’s games and activities, enabling the whole family enjoy the visit to the festival.

Tests assure safety, quality

Like in the past, Dubai Central Laboratory services offering instant laboratory testing of honey samples for both exhibitors and visitors to confirm quality and adherence with approved standards. The laboratory is providing sample inspections of honey products displayed, such as examining the ratio of total sugars, glucose, sucrose, fructose and Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF).

Additionally, Dubai Smart Mobile Laboratory is conducting tests to detect yeast and other fungi found in honey products and check ready-to-eat meals offered at food establishments participating in the festival to guarantee their quality and safety.

“The event plays a key role in our efforts to create economic and tourism opportunities for the region’s residents and supports citizens who are into beekeeping, adhering to the vision and strategy of the emirate to ensure inclusive development and elevate the quality of life and prosperity of the population,” said Al Hajri.

The Hatta Honey Festival this time is being held as part of the inaugural Hatta Festival, the spectacular 17-day winter event.

At a glance

What: Hatta Honey Festival

Where: Hatta Hall

When: From December 27 to 31

What time: From 10am to 10pm

Entry fee: Free entry