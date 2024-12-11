In a post shared on his X account on Wednesday, Dr Gargash said: “In a region often rife with conflicts, the UAE does not dictate to others what to do; instead, it presents a successful regional model worth to be emulated. With more than five decades of stability, justice and prosperity, the UAE has firmly established itself as a strong nation that stands tall and rises above any slogans or ideologies. Our achievements speak for themselves, and our message remains honest and clear.”