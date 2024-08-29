DUBAI: The Netherlands has inaugurated its first Smart Police Station in the kingdom, SPS Utrecht, with the help of Dubai Police.

Sharon Dijksma, Mayor of Utrecht and Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, were present at the launch.

The inauguration was also witnessed by Rob van Bree, Chief of Investigations and Special Operations of the Dutch National Police, Jolanda Aalbers, Operations Director for the Eastern Netherlands and responsible for national police services, and Ali Saeed Al Shehhi, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in the Kingdom of the Netherlands,

Dubai Police are known for their experience with Smart Police Stations, which offer security services without human intervention and operate 24 hours a day.

The inauguration of SPS Utrecht marks the second global adoption of Dubai Police’s innovative Smart Police Station concept, following the establishment of the first Smart Police Station in the Republic of Serbia in 2023.

SPS Utrecht, which is situated in Utrecht Central Station, the heart of the city, will serve many residents, travellers and commuters from various neighbouring cities.

Sharon Dijksma stated, “During my visit to Dubai last year, I saw how innovation can facilitate more officers on the beat. In addition, this new smart police station in the city’s heart will make reporting nuisance or crime even easier. I am proud that we, together with the police, exerted all efforts to bring this concept to Utrecht.”

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri emphasised that the inauguration of SPS Utrecht aligns with the UAE’s strategic directives to strengthen international relations and solidify partnerships with various security entities worldwide. He noted that “SPS Utrecht” is the second Smart Police Station globally within two years, following the inauguration of a Smart Police Station in Serbia.