Dubai: The Executive Council of Dubai, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, has announced the formation of the new Dubai Youth Council for 2023-2025.

The sixth cycle of the council includes a group of talented young individuals from Dubai who will work collaboratively to support the emirate’s growth plans. The formation of the council ensures that youth are represented in the decision-making process, and empowered to solve challenges and shape a prosperous future.

The Executive Council expressed its confidence in the ability of the new council’s members to create opportunities and develop innovative solutions that will help the country realise its goals in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.

The new Dubai Youth Council members. Image Credit: Supplied

Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said: “Emirati youth are the driving force behind the country’s march of progress. The UAE’s younger generation has the capabilities necessary to achieve great things for the nation. They possess the knowledge and expertise to support the development of the UAE.”

He said: “Through the Youth Councils, we aim to create a dynamic platform to enhance the capabilities of young people and enable them to contribute to achieving the UAE’s aspirations and strategic objectives. The formation of the sixth Dubai Youth Council brings together a group of remarkable youth who represent the future of the nation. In line with the leadership’s vision to create an engaged generation of youth who are aware of their vital role in achieving the country’s goals and aspirations, we are positive that the members of the new Council will harness their talent to launch initiatives and programmes that will help shape a bright new future.”

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, congratulated the new members of the council, stating that the nomination, evaluation and selection process for the council clearly marked them out as exceptional young individuals. He said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum places the highest importance on strong partnerships with the youth, since they are vital for governments to be successful. Such partnerships enable the youth to participate in accelerating socio-economic growth and achieving the country’s strategic goals.”

“The new members are all set to begin their mission to play an instrumental role in the development and growth of Dubai,” he added.