The decision to offer long-term cultural visas to artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs in Al Quoz Creative Zone comes in line with Dubai Culture’s strategy to support and preserve the creative talents of citizens and residents as well as to attract creative people across various fields. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Under the directives of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the authority has announced that creative entrepreneurs, talents and craftsmen in Al Quoz can now apply for the long-term cultural visa approved in 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower and encourage them to settle in Dubai as well as provide them with the opportunity to flourish and engage with the development process in the region.

Attracting creative people

This comes in line with Dubai Culture’s strategy to support and preserve the creative talents of citizens and residents as well as to attract creative people across various fields of arts and culture from all over the world to study, live and work in Dubai — providing them with a rich platform for growth in one of the most desirable and ambitious destinations in the world.

The cultural visa initiative is one of the many that contribute towards achieving Dubai’s cultural vision, which seeks to enhance the cultural and creative economy as well as to create a sustainable society that attracts and embraces the most important Arab and international creative energies and talents. This is done by attracting, retaining and empowering writers, artists and creators who contribute towards strengthening Dubai’s position as an incubator for creativity and innovation and a preferred destination for cultural talents.

Dubai Culture has invited all target groups in Al Quoz Creative Zone to submit their applications to obtain the cultural visa. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Culture invites all target groups in Al Quoz to submit their applications to obtain the cultural visa by sending the required documents to culturalvisa@dubaiculture.ae, including their academic qualifications, community contributions, and job positions, in addition to a copy of their passports, a copy of their Emirates ID, their cultural biographies, contact numbers, addresses and places of residence and work.

Supporting creative community

This new plan is one of the outputs of the Al Quoz Creative Zone committee’s development project chaired by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, who is overseeing the implementation of the project and working to achieve its strategic objectives of supporting the creative community and creative industries in the emirate, providing them with a pioneering environment and a comprehensive system that will develop the creative sector.

The committee includes Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority and the Vice-Chairman of the Committee; Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy; Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism); and Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group.

This new plan to offer long-term cultural visas is one of the initiatives of the Al Quoz Creative Zone committee’s development project. Image Credit: Supplied

Investing in a creative economy

Dubai Culture is working with its strategic partners to provide an integrated environment for talents in Al Quoz Creative Zone, which will enable them to unleash their energies and creative work, consolidating the emirate’s position on the cultural scene and the creative sector as a global competitor, taking into account the needs of talented and creative entrepreneurs wishing to invest in various areas of the creative economy.

Al Quoz Creative Zone will offer many advantages, including multi-purpose spaces comprising studios for creatives to work, live and create in at affordable prices, creative workspaces that provide an independent and supportive environment for talents through spaces and experiences that combine creativity, innovative ideas and common goals, an integrated platform to serve these talents, and a streamlined network of roads to ensure ease of movement within the zone, in addition to various facilities, such as retail spaces for restaurants, shops and outdoor exhibitions.