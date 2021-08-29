The inaugural edition of the festival will be held over five days in March 2022

POPC LIVE Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai is set to host the region’s biggest pop culture festival with POPC Live!, a five-day event set to take place in March 2022 that will give a platform for lovers of comics, gaming, eSports, along with creating a meeting ground for YouTubers.

Entertainment company Waverider has joined forces with Galaxy Racer (GXR), a Dubai-based eSports organization to host the inaugural edition of POPC Live!, which is being supported by Brand Dubai.

According to a release, some of the world’s ‘most prominent celebrities will attend the event’, which will see an expansive eSports Zone set up, tournaments featuring prominent names in the gaming and entertainment industry, along with pop culture panels, workshops, conferences and concerts.

POPC Live! Will also feature developers, publishers and eSports teams to Dubai with visitors being able to network with international social media stars and industry leaders.

Highlights of the event include PUBG Mobile, League of Legends and DOTA2 tournaments hosted at the festival’s eSports Zone. Top international teams will compete at the tournaments to win millions of dirhams in prize money. The Zone will also host the GIRLGAMER World Finals as well as several community tournaments hosted by Galaxy Racer that will be open to the public.

Fans of comic con will also be treated to a community event featuring elements that were popularized at the Middle East Film and Comic Convention or MEFCC – the Artists’ Alley, Cinema Club, celebrity meet-and-greets and more.

The festival’s exhibitor zone will feature some gaming publishers, comic book houses, toy companies and film and TV brands. Organisers have also said the event’s main stage will see a line-up of regional and international music acts combined with a host of interactive performances that will leave fans wanting more.

“The hosting of POPC Live! for the first time in the region in Dubai not only reinforces the city’s status as a leading destination for digital content development, but also highlights its role as a leader in creating exciting new opportunities for youth in the region,” said Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, in a statement

“The partnership between Waverider and Galaxy Racer supports our efforts to encourage talent, creativity and entrepreneurship. The event will also contribute to further positioning Dubai as a major global venue for entertainment and sporting events,” she added.

“I am thrilled to once again get the opportunity to develop the biggest pop culture event in the region. Featuring prominent celebrities and brands from around the world, the festival is focused on creativity, a true sense of community and the best content. At Waverider, our focus is on new content and IP from the region to the region. POPC Live! will be one of many exciting content events planned in the coming months,” said Arafaat Ali Khan, CEO of Waverider.