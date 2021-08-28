An aerial view of developments on Yas Island. Emirati women have played an integral role in putting Abu Dhabi on the world map, providing citizens, residents and international tourists with world-class family entertainment experiences in the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Emirati women have played an integral part in helping grow the UAE’s organisations and industries, demonstrating their pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to the vision of the nation’s wise leadership.

The leisure and entertainment sector in Abu Dhabi is a case in point. Emirati women have played an integral role in putting Abu Dhabi on the world map, providing citizens, residents and international tourists with world-class experiences in the emirate.

In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, professionals in the leisure and entertainment sector working across Yas Island spoke to Gulf News, expressing their gratitude towards the UAE and its leadership, sharing their thoughts on what this day means to them.

Sarah Luqman, marketing and communications leader at Yas Asset Management, Jawaher Alyahyaee, guest services associate at Yas Waterworld, and Mariam Haddad, team leader at CLYMB Abu Dhabi, share with us their ambitions.

Sarah Adel Luqaman: “I have worked hard to improve my skills and reach where I am today. With every new task I get assigned, I am gaining more insights on my field and learning new things every day.”

Sarah also believes that every Emirati woman has a role to play in achieving the UAE’s vision and has a responsibility to set a positive example for others, especially future generations of women leaders.

“I am so humbled to be among some of the hardest working women in the industry. To learn from them and set an example for future generations is a real pleasure. As a proud daughter of the UAE, I am beyond grateful for our leadership’s support and I firmly believe that with passion and hard work, the sky is the limit for us.”

She added: “One of my proudest career moments has been working alongside a talented team to position Yas Island as one of the world’s leading destinations for leisure and entertainment. Our day-to-day work revolves around creating memorable experiences for our guests at Yas Island’s unique attractions. I strongly believe that we are on the right track to achieve our vision and create unforgettable experiences.

Looking ahead, she said she believes that there’s room for even greater accomplishments for Emirati women and more work to be done on this pioneering path.

“For every aspiring Emirati woman out there, there is a valuable lesson to learn from the legacy of this nation and the achievements of its people: Keep following your dreams and make sure you are an inspiration and source of support for others around you — whether in your personal or professional life.”

Jawaher Alyahyaee: “Customer interaction is vital for a company’s success. As a guest service associate, we put our visitors first, ensuring their needs are catered to. I’ve been able to forge long-term relationships with our guests at Yas Waterworld and they trust that I will ensure an enjoyable experience for them and their families. Every guest of ours gets our utmost respect and highest standards of services — that’s what sets us apart.”

Speaking to Jawaher, one word comes to mind, and that is — collaboration. Jawaher believes that Emirati women will continue to thrive due to the UAE’s supportive ecosystem, especially as the country continues to place a great importance on gender parity and considers it a strong indicator of the success of the nation.

“I aspire to be the best version of myself in any given situation — at a personal as well as professional level. People who have always inspired me are the ones who are passionate about positively contributing to the community and making a difference to the world,” she said.

She added: “My advise to every Emirati woman is to identify your strengths and seize every available opportunity to build on those. Do not wait for an opportunity to arise, it may never come. So go out and create one. Always remember, every mistake is a learning opportunity and a step towards being a better version of yourself. Move away from dwelling on the mistakes and failures because that will hinder your progress. Instead, focus on the future. Failure is not an indication of your inabilities. Move forward with a strong will and perseverance.”

She further said: “Emirati Women’s Day is a day to celebrate how far we have come as a nation. It is also a day of reflection to consider how I can be a better advocate for change, as we create a better future for our communities, children and future generations.”

Mariam Haddad: “I joined CLYMB Abu Dhabi in 2018 and committed myself to learning from my colleagues to excel at being a team leader. Throughout my career, I have been humbled by the sheer talent I’ve seen and realised quickly that, as Emirati women, we are capable of achieving the impossible, living our ambitions and contributing to our country’s prosperity.”

Mariam is inspired and motivated by the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who championed a leading role for women in society as part of his vision to create an inclusive society.

“This year, like every year, we owe it to our Founding Father’s efforts and vision in creating a nation like no other. Now is the time to give back to our society and continue to pave the way for future generations. I aspire to do what I love with the highest levels of dedication and excellence.”

She said: “People who inspire me the most are the ones who enjoy life’s ups and downs and always strive to be the best version of themselves. Individuals like that have always brought me hope and pushed me to pursue my goals and made me push the boundaries of my ability. Together, we can make the world even better than what it already is. Our strength is in our hands and hearts!”

“Emirati Women’s Day is a day of recognition, celebration and appreciation. It reminds us of how strong and special Emirati women are, and that we are capable of achieving our dreams with dedication, hard work and patience,” she added.