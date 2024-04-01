Dubai: Government entities in Dubai will be closed from Monday, April 8, till Sunday, April 14 in celebration of the Eid Al Fitr holiday.
According to a circular issued by the Department of Human Resources for the Government of Dubai, work will resume on Monday, April 15.
However, the circular specifies exemptions for certain institutions, particularly those with employees working in shifts or roles crucial to public service or the management of public service facilities. These entities are tasked with setting appropriate working hours for such employees during the Eid holiday to ensure continuous operation and service delivery.