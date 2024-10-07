Oslo: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of Norway, at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

The Crown Prince of Norway welcomed the visit of Sheikh Khaled and the accompanying delegation, wishing the visit success in strengthening bilateral relations to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, with a focus on elevating cooperation to new levels across vital sectors and areas of mutual interest.