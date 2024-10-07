London: Jonny Evans says Manchester United’s players are sticking together and fighting hard to pull themselves out of a slump that has led to feverish speculation over the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

Sunday’s battling 0-0 draw at high-flying Aston Villa meant the Red Devils stumbled into the international break without a win in five matches in all competitions.

United have won just three matches all season and have taken eight points from their opening seven league games — the club’s lowest tally at this stage of a campaign since 1989/90.

Despite the team’s struggles Ten Hag still believes he has the backing of the club hierarchy, who are set to meet for a pre-planned monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Experienced centre-back Evans, a surprise starter on Sunday, admits speculation “does affect the players” but underlined the importance of unity.

“As a player you know what you’ve got to do,” the 36-year-old academy graduate said after the draw. “We’ve all been playing football for a long time.

“For us it’s about not giving in, sticking together. My experience is that you always show that on the pitch and it was pleasing we did that today.”

The stalemate at Villa Park came a week after an alarming 3-0 home collapse to Tottenham. Days later the team blew a two-goal lead at Porto before scraping a 3-3 draw.

United showed spirit to level at the death in Portugal and their togetherness was visible in Birmingham, both during the game and in a pre-match huddle.

“I don’t know who organised that,” said former Northern Ireland international Evans. “It wasn’t planned so I’m guessing it was (captain) Bruno (Fernandes).

“I’m sure Bruno, if he organised it, it was a way to get a message across before we went on the pitch. I’ve been involved in huddles in the past and it’s a way to come together before you go out and play.”

United tightened up defensively at Villa Park but they look toothless in attack.

Only promoted Southampton have found the net on fewer occasions than United in the Premier League so far.

“We put a lot into our defending today,” Evans said when asked about their feeble five-goal return.

“We saw our two forwards working back and helping the team. In order to get that clean sheet you’re going to maybe sacrifice a bit. For us it’s finding that balance.

“The confidence we get from that clean sheet hopefully in turn that can give us the belief when we’re going forward.”