Dubai: Malls and other commercial establishments in Dubai will return to their regular working hours, it was announced on Thursday.
In a tweet, the Department of Economic Development wrote: "In line with the announcement by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) lifting the restrictions on movement in the UAE, all commercial establishments and shopping malls in Dubai are allowed to resume their regular working hours while still applying the precautionary measures."
The announcement comes a day after UAE announced that the national sterilisation drive was completed and movement restrictions lifted.
Earlier on Thursday it was also announced that the Dubai Metro will revert to its original hours as well.
However, certain precautionary measures such as the wearing of masks remains in place to stem the spread of COVID-19.