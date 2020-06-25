Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management announced that the number of people who could gain entry to commercial centers and restaurants has been increased to 60 per cent, taking into account all precautions and precautionary measures.
These guidelines include also restaurants, with number of customers on the same table does not exceed 4 people, distance between tables should be at least 2 meters, waiting areas to be closed, and costumers to be served with disosable cutlery.
The Ministry also indicated that, as previously announced, children under 12 and people under the age of 70 will be allowed to enter malls and restaurants in all emirates of the country. With the need to wear masks for those who are 4 years of age and over during their stay in the mall and undergo a thermal examination upon entry.