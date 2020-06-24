1 of 15
Abu Dhabi greenery and urbanity
Image Credit: Andew Semilla/Gulf News reader
2 of 15
Kites at the beach in the UAE
Image Credit: Dr Naveen Aggarwal/Gulf News reader
3 of 15
Bollywood Park in Dubai
Image Credit: Dr Naveen Aggarwal/Gulf News reader
4 of 15
Dubai Garden Glow
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
5 of 15
Burj Khalifa in Dubai Frame
Image Credit: Jabir Khan/Gulf News reader
6 of 15
Dubai Frame taken from Dubai Garden Glow
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
7 of 15
Fun on the seas at Burj Al Arab Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
8 of 15
Strolling at Jumeirah Beach Walk Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
9 of 15
Abu Dhabi Corniche
Image Credit: Fawz Mohammed/Gulf News reader
10 of 15
Birds playing at Abra, Bur Dubai
Image Credit: Mohamed Mifras/Gulf News reader
11 of 15
Dubai Mall Waterfront
Image Credit: Mohamed Mifras/Gulf News reader
12 of 15
A clear day in Abu Dhabi Corniche
Image Credit: Mujeeb Rahiman Nariyampully/Gulf News reader
13 of 15
La Mer Dubai
Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader
14 of 15
On the way to Jebel Jais
Image Credit: Anu Lajeesh/Gulf News reader
15 of 15
Beautiful Hatta Lake
Image Credit: Dr Naveen Aggarwal/Gulf News reader