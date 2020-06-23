1 of 9
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday visited the Fish Farm in Dubai, the largest of its kind in the UAE.
On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed shared photos of himself visiting the Fish Farm, which produces 3,000 tonnes of fish every year.
He captioned the images: “I am proud of Emirati talents who are contributing significantly to supporting the national food security.”
During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of State for Food Security.
Fish Farm LLC was established in 2013 with a focus on marine fish breeding and hatchery to support the local aquaculture industry and reduce the UAE’s dependency on imported fish.
Headquartered in Dubai, the Fish Farm has three facilities: a caged farming facility in Dibba, a hatchery in Umm Al Quwain and an inland farming facility in Jebel Ali.
After reaching a production capacity of 2 million kilos in 2017, the Fish Farm continues its journey towards achieving global leadership in aquaculture.
In keeping with the latest safety practices, protocols on mask wearing and maintaining physical distance were followed stringently by the leaders’ retinue.
As the world and subsequently trades find themselves affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the visionary leadership of the UAE has come into sharper focus; this fish farm is only one of several projects that marks the innovative successes of the country.
