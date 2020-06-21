1 of 6
Ithra Dubai’s Deira Enrichment Project (DEP) is in its final stages of completion for districts 1, 2, 3, 11 and 13 in phase one of the development. The five districts are mixed-use that offer a seamless blend of commercial office space, residential, retail spaces and abundant parking. Districts 11 and 13 house the Gold Souk extension and have been designed to suit the unique needs of gold and precious stones merchants.
DEP is highly anticipated by residential, retail, and commercial tenants both locally and abroad. It aims to revitalise Dubai’s original community centre and trading hub. The project offers a complete lifestyle solution by anticipating the needs and wants of individuals, families and businesses.
When complete, phase one of DEP will accommodate 50 mixed-use buildings incorporating 2,200 residential units, 416 commercial units, 843 retail outlets, F&B units, eight hotels with more than 1,450 rooms and serviced apartments, rooftop experiences, waterfront promenade, neighbourhood parks and several multi-storey car parks.
These five districts that are reaching completion account for 311 retail spaces, 317 office units, 977 residential apartments and 573 hotel rooms and serviced apartments. Ample parking is also available to accommodate residents and visitors.
This upgraded infrastructure will enable a seamless in and outflow of traffic providing greater ease for residents and visitors. Additionally, it will give businesses access to a greater pool of customers while at the same time making the neighbourhood more enticing to residents.
Commenting on the progress of the development, Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director, Asset Management at Ithra Dubai said: “The impending completion of these five districts within phase one of DEP is a significant milestone for us at Ithra Dubai. We see this project as an embodiment of the Dubai Vision as it promotes environmental sustainability and enables social benefit for the Dubai community.”
