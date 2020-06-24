Dubai: The UAE's national sterilisation drive is complete and movement restrictions have been lifted, it was announced on Wednesday.
Children under the age of 12 will be allowed in malls and restaurants, althought stringent measures must be followed, including social distancing and wearing of masks, according to Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, UAE.
The national sterilisation programme included all facilities in the UAE: public transportation and metro service, and the sterilisation of public and private facilities, which will continue in order to preserve the health and safety of the public.
Guidelines
Sticking to COVID-19 precautions, while travelling, people must stick to the three-people-per-car limit, unless it's a family car.
Al Dhaheri said: "We stress that public gatherings are still prohibited, and avoidance of family visits is preferable to ensure the health and safety of all, commitment to social spacing, wearing masks and gloves when leaving the house."
The laws and fines put in place by the UAE remain in place to ensure the safety of the citizens, residents and visitors.
Dubai lifts movement restrictions
The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announces the end of the national sterilization program in Dubai in line with the decision of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management. Residents of Dubai will be allowed the freedom to go out at anytime, with the need for everyone to adhere to various preventive measures such as wearing masks and social separation