1 of 10
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, trains at a gym in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on June 23, 2020, as the country begins to re-open following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
A woman cleans a machine at a gym in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on June 23, 2020, as the country begins to re-open following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, trains at a gym in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on June 23, 2020, as the country begins to re-open following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, trains at a gym in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on June 23, 2020, as the country begins to re-open following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, sanitises a machine before a training session at a gym in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on June 23, 2020, as the country begins to re-open following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, trains at a gym in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on June 23, 2020, as the country begins to re-open following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
A woman wearing a protective face mask exercises at a gym after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
A Saudi man wearing a protective face mask exercises at a gym after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
A worker wearing a protective face mask disinfects the machines at a gym after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
A Saudi man wearing a protective face mask exercises at a gym after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh.
Image Credit: Reuters