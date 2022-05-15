Abu Dhabi: Leaders and dignitaries from all across the world continue to convey their congratulatory messages to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Phone call from Saudi Crown Prince

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohamed congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the people of the UAE on his election as President of the UAE. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant more security, prosperity and stability to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his sincere feelings, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people all progress and prosperity.

Grand Imam of Al Azhar congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed

Dr Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, has congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE.

In a post published on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts, Dr Al-Tayyeb said: “While sympathising with my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over losing his brother, the late Sheikh Khalifa, I would like to congratulate him, and pray to Allah Almighty to grant him the strength to succeed as the UAE’s president and leader, and pick up the torch from his wise brother in serving his country and nation and spreading justice and good.”

Britain

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II today sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE.

The message reads: “While it is under sorrowful circumstances, I offer my sincere and warmest congratulations on your appointment as President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the continuation of the strong and historic bonds between our two countries and peoples.”

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE. In a congratulatory message, Xi said that he stands ready to work with the new president to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

He explained that, since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, the UAE and China have advanced their relations comprehensively and deeply.

The two countries have witnessed fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, in addition to remarkable results in the joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the deepening of their friendship, the Chinese President noted.

India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the President of the UAE. “My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE,” Modi tweeted from his official Twitter account.

“I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen,” Modi added.

Pakistan

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE.

“Pakistan values its fraternal relations with UAE,” the President said in a tweet. “I hope under his leadership fraternal relations between the two countries will be further strengthened.”

“It is hoped that the UAE will make further progress under your leadership,” the President added.

Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the President of the UAE.

In a tweet today, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis said: “Warmest congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, a close friend of Greece, on his election as President of the UAE. I wish him from my heart, every success in his new high duties, for the benefit of his country, his people and the region.”

Argentina

The government of the Argentine Republic has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE.

“We wish His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed the greatest success in his new functions, for his appointment as President of the United Arab Emirates. Both countries maintain an excellent relationship that we hope to continue strengthening,” the Government of Argentina said in a tweet today.

Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE. In a congratulatory message, he said: “Your predecessor made a mark in the impressive transformation of the UAE, making it a vast business and tourist attraction, building infrastructure, and creating one of the best living standards in the world.”