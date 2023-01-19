Dubai: Global Education Expo, an annual exhibition of educational institutions from around the world, returns to the UAE with a three-day schedule at three locations.
The 2023 edition of the annual Global Education Expo, organised by UAE-based educational consultancy Qadri International will be held at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on January 22, at Al Ain Rotana Hotel, Zayed Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain on January 24 and at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Sheikh Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi on January 27, the organisers said in the press release.
During this expo, students will be able to meet deans, directors, admission officers, and recruitment teams of world-renowned universities, from the UK, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Serbia, Georgia, Caribbean, Malaysia, Switzerland, Russia and other countries, it said.
“Students from all fields can apply for the Spring and Fall 2023 intake at these universities, including medicine, dentistry, engineering, business, computing, hospitality management, culinary arts, law and many more, ”said Dr Yousuf Qadri, Chairman of Qadri International.
Attendees will have the chance to speak with representatives from various universities and ask questions about the admissions process, requirements, and more. They will also have the chance to learn about different financial aid options and how to apply for them.