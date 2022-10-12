Dubai: Dubai Police have announced the launch of the new ‘Ghiath’ patrol as a non-fungible digital asset, or NFT.

Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said the step comes in line with the government’s directives towards growing interest in digital assets and contributes to attracting those interested in this new digital trend. He added that Dubai Police is “the first government entity in the UAE to create its own digital assets and the first police organisation in the world to do so”.

Every NFT is unique, containing information about the date of its creation and owner Image Credit: Supplied

Maj Gen Al Razooqi said Dubai Police had launched earlier this year through social media platforms its first set of NFTs featuring 150 free digital assets that symbolise the force’s values of innovation, security, and communication.

He added that the primary goal is to enable NFT owners to have exclusive access to the latest collections of digital assets and to open doors in front of specialists and those interested in digital assets to communicate with Dubai Police, as well as provide them with an opportunity to participate in workshops and sessions in the field of digital assets.

Secure asset

“NFT is a unit of data stored on a type of digital ledger called a blockchain, and every NFT is a unique copy in itself, containing complete information about the date of creation and owner. NFT-related Information documented on a blockchain cannot be falsified or copied at all,” he added.

Maj Gen Al Razooqi pointed out that 22.91 million people from all over the globe registered their interest in getting Dubai Police’s first collection of NFTs that was released during the second quarter of this year.