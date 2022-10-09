Dubai: Dubai Police will be taking part at GITEX Technology Week 2022 from October 10 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
At Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, the force will showcase its latest achievements in the fields of information technology (IT), smart services, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Major General Khaled Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said that Dubai Police’s participation at GITEX comes within the framework of its keenness to take part in major international exhibitions and events, under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
New patrol
Maj Gen Al Razooqi pointed out that visitors will have an opportunity to be acquainted with the latest innovations of Dubai Police and get a closer look at the ‘Ghiath’ patrol equipped with the latest smart systems and AI technologies.
The patrol’s exterior features include emergency lights, police lights, side steps, a 360-degree deployable camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras and a facial and licence plate recognition system.
The interior includes an integrated 16-inch central screen, a powerful on-board computer linked to the main control centre, a large passenger display, an android tablet connected to the dispatcher, a driver behaviour camera, in-cabin monitoring and front ADAS.
Visitors will also learn about a set of advanced services that enhance policing work in the security and traffic areas, he added.
At the Dubai Police platform, visitors will be apprised of drones that are utilised by police in different tasks and missions.