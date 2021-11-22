Dubai: Emiratis can now enjoy automatic renewal of their passport six months before expiry date, thanks to a new initiative by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).
GDRFA-Dubai Director-General Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said a rapid digital transformation drive was behind this initiative. “We formed a team to call the person six months before expiry of his passport to renew it and deliver it to his place,” said Lt Gen Al Marri.
The initiate has been taken in line with the celebration of UAE National Day. “We have already renewed 92 passports for Emiratis during the last two weeks,” he added.