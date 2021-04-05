Dubai: The Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) is calling on Emirati citizens abroad, whose passports have expired or have been lost or damaged, to contact UAE diplomatic missions abroad, to have issued new passports.
According to a statement on its twitter account, GDRFA said: “Dear traveler, if your passport expired while you are abroad, or you have lost your passport, or it has got damaged due to any reason, please contact UAE’s diplomatic missions in its embassies or consulates abroad to get a new passport.”