A pedestrian walks past a mural of Michelangelo's fresco painting the "Creation of Adam", depicting a hand with a hand soap bottle, to spread awareness about the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai. With new variants of the Covid-19 originating from different parts of the world, it is essential to take all kinds of precautionary measures to stay safe. This thought has inspired graffitis worldwide.
Image Credit: AFP
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia.
Image Credit: Reuters
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a a coronavirus-themed mural in Solo, Central Java province.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man wearing a mask looks at street art at the International Street Art Museum following the new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, in Amsterdam.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man walks past a mural depicting US actors John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson holding thermometers instead of guns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Tel Aviv.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman walks past a mural depicting a white dove parachuting COVID-19 vaccine vials, posted near the Italian Health Ministry Headquarters in Rome. Italy has entered a three-day strict nationwide lockdown to prevent new surges of the coronavirus.
Image Credit: AP
A woman passes by a graffiti with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and a person depicting the coronavirus pulling a rope against health workers in Sao Paulo. The graffiti reads: "Which side are you?".
Image Credit: Reuters
A pedestrian with his mask lowered walks past a mural depicting a world wearing a facemask as an awareness measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mumbai.
Image Credit: AFP
A man rides an electric scooter past a mural by street artist Ardif in Paris, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
An artist makes a mural of Monalisa wearing a face mask to spread awareness to prevent the coronavirus in Mumbai.
Image Credit: AP
A man walks by murals along Houston Street in Manhattan, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man fixes his mask for protection against the coronavirus as he walks past a mural dedicated to healthcare workers, in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines.
Image Credit: Reuters
People walk past a mural by artist M. Tony Peralta picturing a healthcare worker at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.
Image Credit: AFP