Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.
A couple stands on a bridge next to the Rain Vortex in Changi Jewel in Singapore on November 18, 2021.
Migrants help fellow migrants onto the bed of a trailer in Jesus Carranza, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. A group of mainly Central American migrants are attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border.
Brazilian artisan Ana Paula Guimaraes works on a super realistic baby doll at her studio in Contagem, Brazil, on November 16, 2021. - The super realistic dolls, called Reborn Babies, feature details such as nails, eyelashes, veins, folds and spots on the body, which make the dolls look like real babies. The dolls cost $1300 US dollars and take an average of 7 days to get ready. (
People visit the Mehtab Bagh complex behind the Taj Mahal amid smoggy conditions in Agra on November 16, 2021.
A view of a car parked between birch trees in a forest near Lipsk, Poland, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
A woman looks at the art work, "The Infinity Room," by Yayoi Kusama, part of a retrospective exhibition in the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Israel, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
A pedestrian wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks in front of a mural, at a metro station in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Authorities say the rate of death related to COVID-19 in Greece has reached its highest level in six months as roughly one-third of the country's population remains unvaccinated.
Automobiles move along the highway leaving light trails outside Moscow on November 15, 2021.
Lit by a red light, a rare forest elephant is photographed in Gabon's Pongara National Park forest. Gabon holds about 95,000 African forest elephants, according to results of a survey by the World Conservation Society and the National Agency for National Parks of Gabon, using DNA extracted from dung. Previous estimates put the population at between 50,000 and 60,000 or about 60% of remaining African forest elephants.
