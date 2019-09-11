A fire broke out in a warehouse in Ajman’s Al Nikhalat area on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. There were no casualties reported Image Credit:

Ajman

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Ajman’s Al Nakheel area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

However, no casualties were reported.

Brigadier Mohammah Ali Jumeirah, director of civil defence in Ajman, said the warehouse storing food stuff was completely gutted in the blaze which erupted at 1.30pm.

Firefighters from Ajman managed to control the fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent warehouses.

A rescue team evacuated nearby buildings to ensure workers’ safety.

Police blocked all roads leading to the warehouses to allow firefighters and ambulance personnel to reach the area faster.

Forensic experts will be visiting the site to determine what caused the blaze.